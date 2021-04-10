Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $313,980.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $156.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

