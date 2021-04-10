Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,290 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 169,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,252,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,466,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,883,130,000 after buying an additional 128,434 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 108,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.43. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $255.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

