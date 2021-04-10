Berenberg Bank Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €10.70 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.10 ($11.88).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.