Beowulf Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $908.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.00613351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031440 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

