Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,956.34 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,956.34 or 0.03252141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $140.86 million and $5.20 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.90 or 0.00342274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029475 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

