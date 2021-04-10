Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 4.3%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.30 and last traded at $77.60. 1,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,110,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 133,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

