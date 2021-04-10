BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of BCE by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 324,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,878. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

