Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAMXF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

BAMXF stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $108.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

