Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 6,439 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $124.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

