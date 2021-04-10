Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 4,969 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

