Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 10,712 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 37,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

VZ opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

