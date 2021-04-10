Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

