Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $485.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.01. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

