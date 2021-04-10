Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 39,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.