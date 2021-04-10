Barclays Reiterates “€2.90” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.83 ($3.33).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.46 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

