Barclays Lowers Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TELNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

