Barclays Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $420.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $392.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.39.

NYSE GS opened at $330.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 38,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

