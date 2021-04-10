Barclays Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $269.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $265.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day moving average of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $154.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.