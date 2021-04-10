Barclays Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.37 ($6.32).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.06 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

