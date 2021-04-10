Bankole A. Johnson Sells 150,000 Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ADIL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

