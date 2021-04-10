Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000.

MASS opened at $50.99 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

