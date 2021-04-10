Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Axcella Health by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 187.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXLA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

