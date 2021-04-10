Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 1,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.