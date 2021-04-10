Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 19,947 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 980,916 shares of company stock worth $2,332,489. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

