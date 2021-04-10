Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $483,000 Investment in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.39. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

