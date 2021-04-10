Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 361,145 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

