Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Resonant worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Resonant by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $3.92 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $235.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. Research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

