Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report sales of $108.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $68.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $466.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $482.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $548.19 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $554.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

BAND stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. 259,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,291. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.04 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.43.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,993 shares of company stock worth $2,061,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.