Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Banco BPM Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Banco BPM Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of BNCZF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Banco BPM Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.