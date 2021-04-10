Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 498 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $448.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.