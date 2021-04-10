Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.