Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 147.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

