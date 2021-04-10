Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 7,030 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

