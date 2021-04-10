Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,895,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,367. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

