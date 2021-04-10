Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.57.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.03.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

