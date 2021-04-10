BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.