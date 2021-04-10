Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 415.67 ($5.43).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Shares of BAB stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 233.30 ($3.05). 7,588,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,886. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.33. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

