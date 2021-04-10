Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.43 ($33.45).

Jenoptik stock opened at €26.04 ($30.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.37. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €16.76 ($19.72) and a 1-year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

