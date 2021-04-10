B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $943,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.