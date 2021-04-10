B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $794,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in V.F. by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $68,934,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

