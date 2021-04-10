B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.