B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $55.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.