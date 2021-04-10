AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

AZZ stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.