AZZ Inc. (AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 11th

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. AZZ has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. AZZ’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

