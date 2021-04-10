AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of AVRO opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

