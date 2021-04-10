Autonio (NIOX) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and $1.27 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,486,550 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

