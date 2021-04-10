Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.11.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

