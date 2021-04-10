Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

