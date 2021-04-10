ATB Capital Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.73%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.