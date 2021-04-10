ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,597.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,014.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

